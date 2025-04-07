Global Headlines: Tensions Rise, Diplomacy Tested

The Israeli military has revised its initial explanation regarding the killing of 15 emergency workers near Rafah, Gaza, last month, as investigations continue. Meanwhile, supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen rallied in Paris, opposing her five-year ban from office following a conviction for embezzling EU funds.

In Sao Paulo, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro convened as he faces trial for attempting to overturn a 2022 election result. The Dominican Republic is also tightening border security with Haiti, with President Luis Abinader announcing new measures including additional military surveillance.

Amidst escalating tensions, a Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed one person and injured three others, marking the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks. Concurrently, the United Nations warned that aid budget cuts threaten progress in maternal health, potentially increasing deaths during pregnancy and childbirth.

