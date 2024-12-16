Left Menu

'VIKALP' Scheme Transforms Train Travel for Waitlisted Passengers

The 'VIKALP' scheme has provided alternative train accommodations to over 57,200 passengers in 2023-24. This initiative, introduced by Indian Railways in 2016, aims to optimize available resources for waitlisted travelers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the scheme's success in response to parliamentary inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:05 IST
Indian Railways' 'VIKALP' scheme has emerged as a game-changer for waitlisted passengers, accommodating over 57,200 travelers with alternative rail options in the financial year 2023-24. This information was revealed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

Since its inception in 2016, the Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS), popularly known as 'VIKALP,' has been pivotal in optimizing train capacity by providing confirmed spots in alternative trains to those on waiting lists. This scheme operates across India, ensuring better utilization of available seats.

Further bolstering its transport strategies, Indian Railways conducts regular assessments of waiting lists and has introduced special train services during peak seasons such as festivals, responding to heightened demand with thousands of additional trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

