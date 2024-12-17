Taranga Ventures Launches $50M Media & Entertainment Tech Fund to Revolutionize Industry

In a significant move poised to reshape India's media landscape, Taranga Ventures has unveiled a $50 million Media and Entertainment Tech fund, augmented by a $50 million green shoe option. The initiative is focused on pioneering advancements in media technology, supporting companies that are set to redefine content creation, consumption, and experiences.

The ambitious fund plans to invest in high-growth areas such as AdTech, OTT platforms, streaming, gaming, VFX, animation, blockchain, and content production. It will target both early-stage and growth-stage companies, encompassing roll-ups and acquisitions in this rapidly evolving sector. The fund is helmed by an eminent team, including Addishree, a veteran with 30 years of industry expertise, and Pradyuman Jhala, a seasoned investor from Canada.

Taranga Ventures has already attracted early commitments from industry leaders and large limited partners. It seeks to register the fund in India and Delaware, offering both funding and strategic advisory services through a robust network. With a projected annual internal rate of return of 22% over five years and aspirations of harnessing cutting-edge technologies like AR, VR, and AI, Taranga Ventures is setting the course for substantial growth in the media and entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)