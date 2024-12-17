Government and Industry Unite to Accelerate Renewable Energy Growth

The Indian government has announced its intention to closely work with the renewable energy sector to tackle obstacles that might impede the goal of 500 GW capacity by 2030, stated Prahlad Joshi, the Minister of New and Renewable Energy, during the 5th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition.

Joshi highlighted significant recent achievements, noting that from April to November 2024, India installed 15 GW of renewable energy—nearly double the previous year's figure of 7.54 GW, including 2.3 GW added in November alone. With this growth, India's total installed renewable energy capacity has reached a noteworthy 214 GW.

In alignment with the Paris Accord commitments, Joshi revealed the success of the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojna, which saw over 6.3 lakh installations within five months. He emphasized the need for greater industry collaboration and the critical involvement of state governments. The conference, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, serves as a platform for these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)