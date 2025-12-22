Advocate Accused of Theft in Bihar Courtroom Drama

A shocking courtroom incident unfolded in Bihar's East Champaran district where an advocate allegedly made off with vital documents during a legal proceeding. Security footage captured the act, prompting a swift response from judicial authorities.

The case was prompted by an application filed by Prasenjit Singh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Motihari, according to Motihari Sadar SDPO Dilip Kumar. The alleged crime took place on December 16 and involved sensitive documents tied to a case of a retired Income Tax official.

Footage reportedly shows advocate Subhani Hassan surreptitiously lifting a bundle of approximately 200 pages from a bag left on ACJM-1's table during a hearing. The stolen documents, as per the magistrate's statement, were critical for advancing the legal proceedings, marking the theft as particularly egregious.