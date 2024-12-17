Breaking Barriers: 'Falak' Art Exhibition Celebrates Inclusion and Empowerment

In an inspiring endeavor, 'Falak,' an inclusive art exhibition conceptualized by Raynah Hazari, a young and passionate artist, is set to celebrate the transformative power of art. A unique initiative, Falak brings together artists from the transgender community to share their voices and visions alongside established figures from the art world.

Raynah, with guidance from mentor Satyendra Rane and the support of the Sahayog Art Foundation, has organized the exhibition to spotlight the talents of nine transgender artists and 23 other recognized artists. The event will be held at the Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy from December 19th to 22nd, 2024, supported by the Alert Citizen Forum.

Falak's roots trace back to an umbrella painting event for transgender participants orchestrated by Raynah last year. Witnessing their creativity, Raynah envisioned Falak as a platform not only to showcase their art but also to foster recognition and livelihood opportunities in the art community. Through exhibitions, workshops, and mentorship, Falak endeavors to break barriers and convey a message of unity and empowerment.

The exhibition features a diverse range of contemporary works from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, combining mediums such as acrylics, penwork, charcoal, mixed media, and sculpture. These artworks convey personal stories of resilience and transformation, offering a compelling perspective into the artists' lives.

This remarkable showcase underscores the significance of art as a medium for social change, championed by young voices like Raynah Hazari's, marking a defining moment in community inclusion and artistic expression.

