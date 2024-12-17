Left Menu

India Gears Up for E-commerce Export Hub Expansion

The Indian government is reviewing applications to establish e-commerce export hubs, with plans for pilot projects at Delhi airport. These facilities will incorporate expedited clearance processes and easy re-import policies. The initiative aims to capitalize on growing e-commerce export opportunities, targeting future growth up to USD 250 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:58 IST
India Gears Up for E-commerce Export Hub Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is accelerating its efforts to establish more e-commerce export hubs as five new companies have submitted applications to join the initiative. A senior official revealed that three applications are currently being shortlisted for approval.

Shiprocket and Cargo Service Centre (CSC) have already been chosen on a pilot basis to launch the first hubs, notably including facilities located near Delhi airport, which are slated to start operations in February next year.

The aim is to streamline customs and security processes while offering quality inspection services on-site. The policy will also support easy re-importation of goods. The government hopes to tap into the burgeoning e-commerce export sector, projecting growth from USD 5 billion to over USD 250 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024