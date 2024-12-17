India Gears Up for E-commerce Export Hub Expansion

The Indian government is accelerating its efforts to establish more e-commerce export hubs as five new companies have submitted applications to join the initiative. A senior official revealed that three applications are currently being shortlisted for approval.

Shiprocket and Cargo Service Centre (CSC) have already been chosen on a pilot basis to launch the first hubs, notably including facilities located near Delhi airport, which are slated to start operations in February next year.

The aim is to streamline customs and security processes while offering quality inspection services on-site. The policy will also support easy re-importation of goods. The government hopes to tap into the burgeoning e-commerce export sector, projecting growth from USD 5 billion to over USD 250 billion by 2030.

