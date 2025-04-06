Escalating Tensions: Ukraine Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure

In a fresh development, the Russian Defence Ministry has alleged that Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, flouting a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Over the last 24 hours, Russian officials claimed multiple attacks by Ukrainian forces across Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh regions.

The most significant damage occurred in the Voronezh region, where a gas distribution pipeline was reportedly hit. Such claims, however, have not been independently verified by Reuters or other agencies.

In retaliation, Russian forces launched a coordinated overnight strike employing long-range precision technology against Ukrainian military targets, focusing on its artillery armament base and drone production facilities, although the specific locations were withheld.

