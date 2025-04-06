Rookie Isack Hadjar Scores First F1 Points, Eyes Future with Red Bull

In a significant milestone, French rookie Isack Hadjar scored his first points in Formula One with Racing Bulls during the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Starting from seventh, he managed to finish eighth and secure four points, casting new light on his potential future in the high-octane sport.

Hadjar's journey has been a mix of challenges and achievements. He faced difficulties during qualifying due to a painful seatbelt squeeze and had a rocky start to his Formula One career in Australia and China. Despite these setbacks, his recent performance has drawn attention, especially when lined up against his idol, Lewis Hamilton. His eighth-place finish at Japan's demanding track was a testament to his growing competence and determination.

The Racing Bulls team boss, Laurent Mekies, lauded Hadjar's impressive display, highlighting his flawless execution in the 53-lap race. As Red Bull looks to the future, Hadjar's evident talent puts him in consideration for further opportunities, though the rookie remains focused on enjoying his current seat with Racing Bulls for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)