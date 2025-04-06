Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Suspected Remains of Kidnapped Boy Found

Police have discovered body parts believed to be of an 8-year-old boy, Ritik, who was kidnapped two weeks ago in Narayan Nagla village. The remains were found in an agricultural plot, alongside the boy's clothing. A DNA test will confirm the identity, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, police have uncovered body parts suspected to belong to an 8-year-old boy, kidnapped over two weeks ago. The remains were discovered in an agricultural plot in the district, according to law enforcement officials.

The boy, identified as Ritik, was last seen in Narayan Nagla village. His family reported him missing, leading to an ongoing investigation by the local police. Just eight days ago, authorities found his shirt in a nearby field.

On Sunday, a special police team found additional clothing and body parts in a wheat field, heightening suspicions that they belonged to the missing child. A DNA test will be conducted to verify the identity, and the police have committed to a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

