Modi Advocates for Tamil Language and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the global promotion of the Tamil language and urges the Tamil Nadu government to offer medical education in Tamil to assist economically disadvantaged students. During his address, he also highlights the importance of good governance and announces new infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly advocated for the Tamil language on a global scale and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide medical education in the Tamil medium to benefit the underprivileged. He emphasized the importance of embracing the local language and culture.

Addressing a gathering after launching several major projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore, Modi invoked the ideals of Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami, citing good governance as the cornerstone for national development.

While inaugurating India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge in Pamban, Modi stressed ongoing efforts to disseminate Tamil language and heritage worldwide. Encouraging local leaders to sign in Tamil, he reinforced his plea for Tamil medium education in medicine. Modi also addressed the state's financial allocations, acknowledging complaints despite increased funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

