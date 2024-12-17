Left Menu

Security and Governance Hurdles Threaten Responsible AI Adoption in India

The majority of Indian executives identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and data privacy as fundamental barriers to responsible AI adoption, as per Deloitte's report. It emphasizes the necessity for robust cybersecurity frameworks, governance, and regulations, citing lack of integration and knowledge as additional hurdles hindering effective AI deployment across organizations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing interest in artificial intelligence, a recent report by Deloitte underscores the critical challenges faced by Indian executives in adopting AI responsibly. According to the survey, a staggering 92% of senior leaders pinpoint security vulnerabilities such as hacking and cyber threats as primary obstacles.

Additionally, 91% cite data privacy as a major concern, with an overwhelming number highlighting regulatory complexities as another significant barrier. The findings call for enhanced cybersecurity frameworks and clearer regulations, accentuating the unfolding compliance landscape complicating AI integration.

Despite enthusiasm for AI, Deloitte's AI Governance Maturity Index reveals that less than 10% of firms have established governance structures vital for ensuring trustworthy AI. As Indian executives wrestle with integration and knowledge gaps, experts urge fostering innovation, accountability, and trust through proactive risk management and robust frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

