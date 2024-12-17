Green Bharat Conclave: Paving the Way for India's Electric Revolution
Network18's inaugural Green Bharat conclave, in partnership with Ola Electric, gathered industry leaders and policymakers to outline a strategic path for India's sustainable mobility future. With support from government officials, the event tackled challenges and opportunities, aiming to position India as a leader in the global electric vehicle industry.
Network18, alongside Ola Electric, hosted the first Green Bharat conclave aimed at setting India's future in electric mobility. The event gathered influential stakeholders including policymakers, manufacturers, and environmental advocates to discuss the potential of electric vehicles in transforming India's transportation landscape.
The gathering was graced by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, who spoke about the country's progress and ambitions in the green mobility sector. Gadkari highlighted the government's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, expressing confidence in India becoming a premier EV manufacturing hub in five years.
Meanwhile, Goyal emphasized the role of policies like FAME I and II in driving the green mobility revolution. He noted the government's commitment to nurturing innovation and building infrastructure to support sustainable transportation. The event underscored the need for collective action and collaboration in paving the way for a cleaner, green future.
