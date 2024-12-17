CG Corp Global: Pioneering Growth and Empowerment Across South Asia

At the recent TechXcelerate: Digital Transformation for Next Gen MSMEs conclave, part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, detailed the impressive trajectory of the multinational conglomerate.

Chaudhary highlighted CG Corp Global's expansion from humble origins to a vast economic presence in 32 countries across 12 industries, underscoring the company's dedication to empowering communities in South Asia, particularly India. 'Our growth story is a demonstration of vision, tenacity, and values,' Chaudhary stated.

Chaudhary focused on CG Corp's commitment to workforce development, revealing initiatives like the manufacturing unit in Sikkim, predominantly staffed by women. He remarked on the importance of empowering women through skills training and development, lauding their pivotal role in the workforce.

In India, CG Corp Global actively supports skill-building programs alongside local governments and regional entities. These initiatives align with the company's mission to foster economic development and sustain local communities.

Chaudhary also highlighted the company's significant investment in the Greentech Mega Food Park in Roopangarh Village, Ajmer District. Spanning 85 acres, this facility will aid over 25,000 farmers and create more than 5,000 jobs, showcasing CG Corp's commitment to regional development in Rajasthan.

With a history spanning over 140 years, CG Corp Global is deeply interconnected with South Asia's economic landscape, promoting regional synergies to drive growth and innovation.

'Our commitment to India's economic progress is unwavering, combining empowering people with our broader regional goals,' Chaudhary emphasized. The corporation's global strategy includes employing technology and sustainability to enhance operations and support global objectives.

Key initiatives at CG Corp Global involve skill development programs with a strong emphasis on women's empowerment and sustainable business practices. The company is also dedicated to assisting MSMEs in joining the global value chain.

CG Corp Global's legacy is one of resilience, innovation, and impactful community engagement. Through partnerships, technological integration, and inclusive growth, the company continues to solidify its role as a leading entity in South Asia. 'Our aim is to leave a legacy that extends beyond business achievements, one that inspires and empowers communities,' Chaudhary concluded.

Since its inception in 1884, CG Corp Global has made substantial impacts across 32 countries. With a net worth exceeding $1.8 billion and a workforce of over 30,000, the Nepal-based multinational is affiliated with globally recognized brands and remains committed to keeping its promises to stakeholders.

