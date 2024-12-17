Left Menu

MRPL Launches State-of-the-Art Bitumen Production Unit in Mangaluru

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has unveiled a new bitumen production unit in Mangaluru, leveraging advanced Biturox technology. The facility, with an annual capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes, aims to support India's highway development. This expansion aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependency on imported bitumen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST
MRPL Launches State-of-the-Art Bitumen Production Unit in Mangaluru

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has announced the commissioning of a new bitumen production unit utilizing the innovative 'Biturox' technology developed by an Austrian company.

The facility boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes, effectively doubling MRPL's bitumen output. This development positions MRPL as a pivotal contributor to India's highway infrastructure growth, a critical element for the country's economic advancement.

According to MRPL Executive Director BHV Prasad, the plant will focus on producing premium VG40 bitumen, with the versatility to manufacture other grades like VG30, catering to diverse industry requirements. This strategic move aims to alleviate India's reliance on imported bitumen, enhancing the nation's self-sufficiency in road construction materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024