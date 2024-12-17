MRPL Launches State-of-the-Art Bitumen Production Unit in Mangaluru
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has unveiled a new bitumen production unit in Mangaluru, leveraging advanced Biturox technology. The facility, with an annual capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes, aims to support India's highway development. This expansion aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependency on imported bitumen.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has announced the commissioning of a new bitumen production unit utilizing the innovative 'Biturox' technology developed by an Austrian company.
The facility boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes, effectively doubling MRPL's bitumen output. This development positions MRPL as a pivotal contributor to India's highway infrastructure growth, a critical element for the country's economic advancement.
According to MRPL Executive Director BHV Prasad, the plant will focus on producing premium VG40 bitumen, with the versatility to manufacture other grades like VG30, catering to diverse industry requirements. This strategic move aims to alleviate India's reliance on imported bitumen, enhancing the nation's self-sufficiency in road construction materials.
