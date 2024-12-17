Wall Street Slumps as Investors Anticipate Fed's Interest Rate Decision

Wall Street witnessed a downturn in its main indexes at the opening of trading on Tuesday. The decline comes as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision scheduled for later in the week.

Recent data indicating strong retail sales added to the cautious atmosphere, reflecting consumer resilience despite economic uncertainties. This led to a decrease in investor confidence as the markets opened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 61.0 points, or 0.14%, reaching 43,656.47 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 declined 21.5 points, or 0.35%, settling at 6,052.55, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.3 points, or 0.39%, to 20,095.618.

