Trump Talks Tough on Tariffs, Eyes Reciprocity with India and Brazil

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and Brazil, citing their high import duties on American products. Trump emphasized rebalancing trade relationships by matching tariffs imposed on US goods.

Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted the disparity, claiming that foreign countries impose significantly higher duties on American exports while the US does not reciprocate. His comments came in response to inquiries on potential trade negotiations with China.

Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick reinforced this approach, stressing that reciprocity would be a critical component of the Trump's administration trade policy. He underscored that nations should expect equal treatment in trade dealings with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)