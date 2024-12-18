Canon CNA Partners with Algeria’s Al Amel to Empower Children Through Photography

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging and innovative solutions, has announced a transformative partnership with the Al Amel Association, a non-profit organization in Ben Aknoun Parc, Algeria. This collaboration focuses on supporting children and adolescents with special needs through creative engagement and photography-based empowerment, fostering growth, self-expression, and family bonding.

Rooted in Canon’s Kyosei philosophy—"living and working together for the common good"—this initiative aligns with the Al Amel Association’s mission to provide psychomotor therapy and creative outlets for over 200 children and adolescents aged 2 to 27. Combining Canon’s imaging expertise and Al Amel’s therapeutic programs, the partnership enables children to thrive emotionally, socially, and cognitively through innovative tools and activities.

Creative Spaces and Interactive Workshops

Canon Central & North Africa has taken tangible steps to enrich the Al Amel community by:

Establishing a Photography Studio and Creative Park:

A dedicated space was set up within Al Amel’s facilities where children, families, and guardians can bond over photography and art.

Canon’s Creative Park platform (https://apo-opa.co/3ByN8g3) provides free templates, printable crafts, and activities that inspire imaginative thinking, fine motor development, and focus.

Conducting Photography and Creative Training:

Canon organized workshops for Al Amel staff and guardians, equipping them with photography skills to capture “Moments of Joy” as children engage in activities.

The initiative empowers families to preserve special memories, strengthening familial bonds and celebrating each child’s growth and achievements.

Canon's focus on empowering guardians through photography adds a new layer of support for families caring for children with special needs, offering an emotional outlet and a lasting connection to their children’s milestones.

Leadership Insights and Shared Commitment

Speaking about the collaboration, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central & North Africa, stated:

“At Canon, we recognize the transformative power of creativity and technology in uplifting lives. Partnering with Al Amel Association enables us to amplify our impact by fostering opportunities for children and their families to express themselves, bond, and celebrate life’s joyful moments. By combining photography training with creative engagement, we’re building a community of encouragement and inspiration, where every child feels valued and supported.”

Mariama Benoufella, President of the Al Amel Association, highlighted the impact of Canon’s support:

“Canon’s partnership has brought invaluable joy and opportunity to our community. Their expertise has allowed us to capture meaningful moments and offer children enriching experiences that nurture their development. Together, we are creating a brighter and more inclusive future for every child.”

A Day of Creativity and Connection

Earlier this year, Canon’s leadership and in-country teams in Algeria visited Al Amel to connect with the children through a heartwarming coloring activity. The event reflected Canon’s dedication to fostering creativity and joy while underscoring the company’s vision of building meaningful relationships through technology and community engagement.

Al Amel’s Legacy and Mission

Founded in 2010, the Al Amel Association has been a beacon of hope for children and adolescents with special needs, offering:

Equine Therapy: Therapeutic interactions with animals to support emotional and physical well-being.

Psychological Support: A team of 4 psychologists and 30 volunteers provide tailored interventions to assist development.

Engagement with Nature: Children thrive in a nurturing environment surrounded by therapeutic animals, green spaces, and interactive programs.

The association’s holistic approach to care mirrors Canon’s belief in collective progress and using creativity to drive positive societal change.

A Future of Creativity and Empowerment

Canon’s partnership with Al Amel is part of its broader commitment to fostering sustainable, inclusive development across Africa. Through targeted corporate social responsibility initiatives, Canon continues to leverage its technological expertise to empower individuals, families, and organizations.

By encouraging families to explore creative outlets and embrace photography as a tool for bonding, this initiative contributes to long-term emotional and cognitive growth for children in need. Canon’s dedication to celebrating “Moments of Joy” exemplifies its role in creating positive, lasting change.

Looking Ahead

Canon Central and North Africa’s collaboration with the Al Amel Association sets a model for impactful community engagement. The establishment of the Creative Park and Photography Studio highlights the power of technology to bring families together, inspire creativity, and foster resilience in young lives.

Through partnerships like these, Canon continues to shape a brighter future—one where children are supported, families are empowered, and creativity serves as a bridge to lasting happiness and development.