Trump's Tariff Standoff: A Reciprocal Challenge with India and Brazil

US President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed his plan to implement reciprocal tariffs in response to significant tariffs imposed by nations including India and Brazil on American goods.

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump stressed the importance of reciprocity, saying, "If they tax us, we tax them the same." He criticized India's high tariffs on American products, asserting that a balanced trade policy is essential for America's economic growth.

Trump's approach towards trade, backed by his Commerce Secretary pick Howard Lutnick, is expected to prioritize fair treatment in international trade agreements. The US remains India's largest trading partner, with significant growth in both exports and imports over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)