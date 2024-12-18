Maruti Suzuki Expands Automated Driving Test Tracks in Bihar

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has inked a Memorandum of Agreement with the Transport Department of Bihar to automate five new driving license test tracks across the state. The tracks, slated for installation in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Purnia, and Saran, reflect the company's commitment to road safety.

The agreement was ratified in the presence of Bihar's Transport Minister Sheela Kumari and Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. Notably, the automation drives aim to bolster transparency and efficiency in licensing, adhering to Central Motor Vehicle Rules with standardized, automated results.

Maruti Suzuki has already implemented automated tracks in Aurangabad and Patna with noteworthy success. The initiative supports skills-focused licensing to mitigate road accidents. This expansion will elevate Maruti Suzuki's total count of automated test tracks to 44 nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)