Digha's New Spiritual Marvel: Jagannathdham Inauguration Set for Akshay Trithiya

A new temple complex, 'Jagannathdham,' in Digha, West Bengal, is set for inauguration on Akshay Trithiya. Modeled after the Puri temple, the complex features traditional and intricate design. With an investment of Rs 250 crores, the site aims to become a key spiritual and tourist hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Jagannathdham,' a new temple complex in Digha, West Bengal, is set to open its doors on April 30, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshay Trithiya. Inspired by the 12th-century shrine in Puri, the temple promises to be a marvel of traditional architecture with intricate carvings, occupying 20 acres of land.

The temple is divided into four sacred halls, akin to the design of the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, showcasing cultural richness and historic tradition. Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra deities are sculpted from stone and are replicas of the originals in Puri. The temple's doors open in all four cardinal directions, making accessibility easy for visitors.

HIDCO has developed the project with a budget of nearly Rs 250 crores, aiming to transform Digha into a leading international tourist attraction. The state will transfer management of Jagannathdham to ISKCON, ensuring it becomes a hub of harmony and cultural confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

