Tragic Blaze: Oil Tanker Inferno in Balochistan

A devastating explosion occurred when an oil tanker caught fire along a road in Pakistan's Balochistan province, claiming two lives and injuring 56 others. The incident happened Monday as firefighters battled the blaze in Naushki district.

The injured included firefighters and onlookers, while the tanker driver and a bystander were killed in the tragic event. At least a dozen of the injured are in critical condition, necessitating airlifts to Karachi for superior medical treatment, informed Civil Hospital's spokesperson, Waseem Baig.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited the injured in Quetta's Civil Hospital, urging medical staff to deliver optimal care. Such deadly accidents are tragically frequent in Pakistan, highlighted by the 2017 catastrophe in Punjab's Ahmadpur East, which saw over 200 fatalities.

