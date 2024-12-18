EPFO Extends Deadline for Pension Application Submissions to January 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced what it terms a final extension for employers to submit and process pending applications concerning pensions on higher wages. This decision comes in the wake of persistent pleas from employers and their associations seeking additional time to fulfill submission obligations, as confirmed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The facility for online submissions initially went live on February 26, 2023, aligning with the Supreme Court mandate dated November 4, 2022. Initially set to close on May 3, 2023, the deadline was extended to June 26, 2023, giving eligible pensioners ample time of four months to complete their application process.

Despite these extensions, the EPFO was faced with 3.1 lakh applications remaining in limbo even as they received 17.49 lakh applications by the latest deadline of July 11, 2023. Employers cited difficulties in uploading wage data as a barrier, prompting them to seek further deadline relief. Responding to these concerns, the EPFO has now established January 31, 2025, as the ultimate cutoff for employers to process and submit any outstanding applications.

Aside from the extension for pending applications, the EPFO has asked employers to provide updates or clarifications in 4.66 lakh instances where further information is needed. The deadline for these responses is January 15, 2025, enabling the process to be concluded according to the Supreme Court's directive.

This final timeframe extension presents employers a conclusive chance to address all pending pension validations, thereby ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court ruling and fulfilling their obligations. (ANI)

