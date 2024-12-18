Left Menu

Record-Breaking Investment: India's Real Estate Sector Shines in 2024

Institutional investment in Indian real estate surged 51% to $8.87 billion in 2024. Foreign investors contributed 63% of the total, with the residential segment receiving the most inflow. Domestic investors increased their share to 37%. REITs also saw significant growth, with investments tripling from the previous year.

Record-Breaking Investment: India's Real Estate Sector Shines in 2024
Institutional investment in Indian real estate reached unprecedented levels, climbing 51% to $8.87 billion in 2024, according to JLL India. The report notes sustained investor interest in housing, office, and warehousing properties.

JLL's data highlights that foreign institutional investors made up 63% of the total investments. The residential sector was the top recipient, garnering 45% of inflows, followed by offices at 28% and warehousing properties at 23%.

Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director at JLL India, attributed this growth to a combination of political stability and diverse investment opportunities. Domestic investors also showed heightened participation, contributing 37% of investments, a significant rise from previous years.

