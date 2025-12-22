Cyber Fraud Scandal: Ex-IPS Officer's Financial Despair

In a troubling incident, former Punjab Inspector General of Police, Amar Singh Chahal, allegedly attempted suicide after falling victim to an intricate cyber fraud operation, losing Rs 8.10 crore. Chahal documented his plight in a 12-page note addressed to police authorities, disclosing that he had been deceived by criminals masquerading as financial advisors.

The fraudulent scheme involved fictitious claims of high returns through stock trading and investment opportunities. Posing as representatives from the DBS Bank, the scammers lured victims by creating fake profit dashboards. Chahal admitted to making substantial payments via bank transfers but never received the promised returns.

Expressing profound distress and remorse, Chahal urged the formation of a Special Investigation Team to unravel the elaborate network. The local police are actively investigating the shooting incident and the alleged scam, examining the contents of Chahal's note and related financial transactions.