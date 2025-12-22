Cheers to Trade: India and New Zealand Uncork New Wine Agreement
The free trade agreement between India and New Zealand includes provisions for significant tariff reductions on wine imports from New Zealand over a decade. While current import duties on New Zealand wine stand at 150 per cent, they will gradually decrease, providing opportunities for expanded market access.
- Country:
- India
The recently signed free trade agreement between India and New Zealand marks a significant advancement in bilateral trade, particularly in the wine sector. The pact allows duty-free exports of wines and spirits from India to New Zealand, while wines from New Zealand will enter the Indian market with reduced tariffs over the next ten years.
Currently facing a steep 150 per cent import duty, New Zealand wines will gradually benefit from a 66-83 per cent reduction. This concession aligns with similar trade agreements India has pursued within the region, such as its pact with Australia from December 2022.
While India maintains zero concessions on wines priced below USD 5, import duties for higher-priced bottles will see substantial reductions over the decade, potentially spurring a competitive edge for New Zealand wines in the Indian market.
- READ MORE ON:
- free trade agreement
- India
- New Zealand
- wine
- tariffs
- duty-free
- import
- export
- concession
- Oceania
ALSO READ
China Raises the Stakes in EU Trade Dispute with Heavy Tariffs on Dairy Imports
India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Key Tariffs and Opportunities
China Strikes Back: Tariffs on EU Dairy Products Amid Trade Tensions
China Slaps Steep Tariffs on EU Dairy Products Amid Trade Tensions
2025 Tariffs Tailspin: Trump's Trade Tactics Tested