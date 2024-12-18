Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Train Hits Motorcyclists at Railway Crossing in Odisha

Two motorcyclists were killed after attempting to cross a closed railway level crossing in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The incident occurred when the motorcycles ignored the barrier and were struck by an oncoming train. Police are identifying the victims and investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a train collided with motorcycles attempting to cross a closed railway track. The crash left two people dead, according to police reports released on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded near Kalunga around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, involving four individuals riding three motorcycles. Reckless disregard for the closed barrier led to the deadly impact, with one person perishing instantly and another succumbing to injuries at Rourkela Government Hospital, authorities disclosed.

Identified victims include 34-year-old Pankaj Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, while others remain unidentified. Efforts to locate additional injured individuals are underway. The deceased were employed at a local steel factory, with motorcycles suffering severe damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

