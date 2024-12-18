Left Menu

Meeting Tourism Demand: Strategies for India's Growing Market

Suman Billa highlights the urgent need to address supply shortages within India's tourism sector due to growing demand. During the 18th CII Annual Tourism Summit, he proposed strategies for enhancing infrastructure, easing business operations, and encouraging international tourism. Emphasizing a collaborative approach, the Ministry aims for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:18 IST
Meeting Tourism Demand: Strategies for India's Growing Market
Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism (Photo/Torism Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized on Wednesday the critical need to address supply shortages in order to keep up with the increasing demand in the tourism sector. At the 18th CII Annual Tourism Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Billa acknowledged that economic growth, rising incomes, and broader aspirations have driven this demand, but cited an imbalance with the current supply of hotels and tourist infrastructure.

In his address during the 'Ease of Doing Business' session, Billa proposed a three-pronged strategy aimed at enhancing supply and leveraging the sector's opportunities. He advocated for the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India to bestow infrastructure status upon the tourism sector, enabling access to affordable credit and extended repayment periods while calling for the harmonization of development norms across states.

Billa also stressed the importance of simplifying business operations by making clearances less cumbersome and ensuring they are processed within set timeframes. He noted the need to boost international tourism, particularly among business, leisure, and shopping travelers, as a focal point. To support these efforts, he revealed a plan for infrastructure projects in states, contingent on investment-based incentives, and highlighted the emerging role of Indian embassies in promoting India as a key travel destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024