Meeting Tourism Demand: Strategies for India's Growing Market

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized on Wednesday the critical need to address supply shortages in order to keep up with the increasing demand in the tourism sector. At the 18th CII Annual Tourism Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Billa acknowledged that economic growth, rising incomes, and broader aspirations have driven this demand, but cited an imbalance with the current supply of hotels and tourist infrastructure.

In his address during the 'Ease of Doing Business' session, Billa proposed a three-pronged strategy aimed at enhancing supply and leveraging the sector's opportunities. He advocated for the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India to bestow infrastructure status upon the tourism sector, enabling access to affordable credit and extended repayment periods while calling for the harmonization of development norms across states.

Billa also stressed the importance of simplifying business operations by making clearances less cumbersome and ensuring they are processed within set timeframes. He noted the need to boost international tourism, particularly among business, leisure, and shopping travelers, as a focal point. To support these efforts, he revealed a plan for infrastructure projects in states, contingent on investment-based incentives, and highlighted the emerging role of Indian embassies in promoting India as a key travel destination.

