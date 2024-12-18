Launch a Maritime Career: Apply Now for ETO Program at AMET University and Maersk
AMET University, in partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk, is inviting applications for its Electro Technical Officer program. This initiative offers comprehensive training, scholarships, and career prospects in the Merchant Navy for eligible candidates. Application deadline is December 26, 2024, with recruitment events scheduled in January 2025.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious educational initiative, AMET University in collaboration with A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched the Electro Technical Officer (ETO) program at the Maersk Centre of Excellence. This program promises unparalleled training, scholarships, and career opportunities in the Merchant Navy for aspirants.
Designed as a gateway to a dynamic maritime profession, the ETO role combines technical skills with global job opportunities. Candidates can benefit from significant sponsorships, scholarships, and world-class training, crafting a promising career in the maritime industry.
Prospective candidates must hold a relevant four-year degree in fields such as Electrical or Electronics Engineering, with minimum performance criteria. Essential prerequisites include a valid passport and applicants must be under 35 years of age. Applications close on December 26, 2024, with recruitment drives scheduled for early January 2025 at key locations. The program commences on February 3, 2025, offering multiple scholarships to support student endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Binance and AltSchool Africa Launch Full-Tuition Scholarships for 500 Young Africans to Bridge Digital Skills Gap
Manipur tribal students stage protest demanding release of ST scholarships
Bihar Launches Sports Talent Quest, Scholarships Await Winners
Empowering the Creative Future: Yuva Scholarships by Arena Animation
Galgotias University Fosters Innovation: Scholarships and Hackathon Boost Youth Engagement