Launch a Maritime Career: Apply Now for ETO Program at AMET University and Maersk

In an ambitious educational initiative, AMET University in collaboration with A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched the Electro Technical Officer (ETO) program at the Maersk Centre of Excellence. This program promises unparalleled training, scholarships, and career opportunities in the Merchant Navy for aspirants.

Designed as a gateway to a dynamic maritime profession, the ETO role combines technical skills with global job opportunities. Candidates can benefit from significant sponsorships, scholarships, and world-class training, crafting a promising career in the maritime industry.

Prospective candidates must hold a relevant four-year degree in fields such as Electrical or Electronics Engineering, with minimum performance criteria. Essential prerequisites include a valid passport and applicants must be under 35 years of age. Applications close on December 26, 2024, with recruitment drives scheduled for early January 2025 at key locations. The program commences on February 3, 2025, offering multiple scholarships to support student endeavors.

