Visionary Architect Anoop Bartaria Honored Among ELITE Influential Indians

Anoop Bartaria, a renowned architect known for revolutionizing luxury spaces with state-of-the-art designs, has been named one of the ELITE Most Influential Indians. The accolade was bestowed upon him by ELITE Magazine during a spectacular ceremony held at the MUSEUM OF THE FUTURE in Dubai.

This recognition places Bartaria among a distinguished group of Indian personalities, including Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanika Kapoor, underscoring his impact in the field of architecture and beyond.

ELITE Magazine, led by visionary Puraskar Thadani, salutes individuals propelling global industries forward. Speaking on Bartaria's honor, Thadani expressed, 'Anoop Bartaria epitomizes the influence and ingenuity we celebrate.' The event drew support from major entities like JACOB & CO., BNW DEVELOPMENTS, and GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY, further cementing its stature as a premier global platform for excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)