Elite Magazine Celebrates Most Influential Indians at Dubai's Iconic Landmark

ELITE Magazine hosted its Most Influential Indians event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, recognizing leaders across business, arts, and entertainment. Sponsored by luxury brands, the occasion celebrated India's global impact, featuring personalities like Karan Johar and Sreesanth. Jacob & Co.'s craftsmanship added elegance to the evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:28 IST
ELITE Most Influential 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Power at the Museum of the Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ELITE Magazine held its iconic Most Influential Indians event at Dubai's stunning Museum of the Future on December 18, marking a significant milestone in recognizing remarkable leadership in business, arts, and entertainment. The evening honored 50 individuals whose contributions underscore India's dynamic growth and impact worldwide.

Supported by luxury powerhouse Jacob & Co., real estate giant BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, the event epitomized excellence and vision. Notable attendees included billionaires and cultural influencers such as Shashwat Goenka, Varun and Binod Chaudhary, and Bollywood's Karan Johar, among other leaders driving innovation in various sectors.

The celebration highlighted Jacob & Co.'s exquisite timepieces, enhancing the evening's grandeur. The event concluded with special accolades for influential figures like Atul Hegde and Vijay Nirani, along with tributes to artistic icons like Chef Ranveer Brar. ELITE Magazine continues to redefine luxury and leadership on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

