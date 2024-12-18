Child Help Foundation Celebrates 14 Years of Transformative Impact

The Child Help Foundation (CHF), a notable pan-India non-profit organization dedicated to child-centric initiatives, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on November 19, 2024. The event held at Bharat Ratna Gaansamragyi Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha Auditorium in Mumbai, recognized volunteers with awards for their contributions.

Special acknowledgments were given to Ms. Sendra D'Souza and Jayanta Parida for their exceptional dedication. Shaji Varghese, CEO of CHF, expressed gratitude to volunteers, donors, and corporate partners, highlighting the foundation's growth from a small team to a nationwide family dedicated to education, health, and equality.

On this commemorative day, CHF launched a Tree Plantation Drive with 3,000 trees, underlining environmental goals. The foundation's impactful projects over the years have advanced Sustainable Development Goals, benefiting over 50 lakh individuals in health, education, and humanitarian relief, with contributions to marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

