Left Menu

Child Help Foundation Celebrates 14 Years of Transformative Impact

Child Help Foundation marked its 14th Foundation Day with celebrations in Mumbai. The event honored volunteers for their service and commitment, introduced new initiatives like a Tree Plantation Drive, and showcased CHF’s achievements in supporting millions through various sustainable development programs across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:31 IST
Child Help Foundation Celebrates 14 Years of Transformative Impact
14th Foundation Day, Child Help Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Child Help Foundation (CHF), a notable pan-India non-profit organization dedicated to child-centric initiatives, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on November 19, 2024. The event held at Bharat Ratna Gaansamragyi Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha Auditorium in Mumbai, recognized volunteers with awards for their contributions.

Special acknowledgments were given to Ms. Sendra D'Souza and Jayanta Parida for their exceptional dedication. Shaji Varghese, CEO of CHF, expressed gratitude to volunteers, donors, and corporate partners, highlighting the foundation's growth from a small team to a nationwide family dedicated to education, health, and equality.

On this commemorative day, CHF launched a Tree Plantation Drive with 3,000 trees, underlining environmental goals. The foundation's impactful projects over the years have advanced Sustainable Development Goals, benefiting over 50 lakh individuals in health, education, and humanitarian relief, with contributions to marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024