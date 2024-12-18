Left Menu

Tariff Tug-of-War: The Future of US-India Trade Relations

US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on imposing reciprocal tariffs on India have sparked concerns over potential violations of global trade rules. While India's tariffs comply with WTO standards, Trump's proposed tariffs may breach them. The situation requires a 'wait and watch' approach as India's trade strategy is under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:51 IST
Tariff Tug-of-War: The Future of US-India Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on enforcing reciprocal tariffs against India have raised eyebrows among international trade experts. Trump's assertion that India imposes excessively high tariffs suggests a potential showdown between the two countries.

Indian officials, however, urge caution, advocating for a 'wait and watch' approach. Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi highlighted India's compliance with WTO norms, contrasting Trump's potential violation of these global rules.

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasizes the need for India to review its tariff structure strategically. While India's average tariff is higher than the USA's, it remains comparable to other major economies. With Trump potentially breaching WTO commitments, India must be ready to respond effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024