CMSB National Awards 2024: Celebrating Media Excellence

The 7th CMSB National Awards 2024 will honor extraordinary achievements within the media sector on December 29th, 2024, at FKCCI, Bangalore. Dr. Bickey Bangari and the organizing committee have meticulously planned this gala, which aims to recognize outstanding contributions while promoting media personnel's welfare and rights across India.

7th CMSB National Awards 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) is gearing up for its prestigious 7th National Awards 2024, scheduled for December 29th at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bangalore.

This highly anticipated ceremony will bring together esteemed leaders and personalities from across India to honor remarkable contributions within various domains. Dr. Bickey Bangari, the founder, and chairman of CMSB, alongside a dedicated organizing committee, has ensured the awards exemplify excellence and recognition.

CMSB, renowned for advocating the welfare and rights of media professionals in India, actively engages with media houses nationwide to address challenges and improve the media landscape. By focusing on inclusive policymaking and fostering dialogue with stakeholders, CMSB aims to enhance the integration of print and electronic media for societal benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

