Kenny Morolong Urges Transformation in South Africa's Ailing Media Industry

In a bold statement made on Friday, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, called on South Africa's media industry to make deliberate efforts to transform its ownership structures amidst a rapidly changing landscape driven by the rise of digital media. Speaking to members of the Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalization Steering Committee in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Morolong highlighted the urgency of revitalizing the sector, which is facing significant financial and structural challenges.

The committee was set up to create a comprehensive report focused on transforming the South African print and digital media industries. This initiative aims to propose a series of solutions to address the industry's long-standing issues and make it more inclusive, competitive, and reflective of South Africa's diverse society. The report will provide advice to both the government and private sector on necessary steps to support the industry in the face of ongoing challenges.

Addressing the current state of the media industry, Morolong painted a sobering picture of its rapid decline. He pointed to the drastic drop in print newspaper circulation, noting that annual circulation figures have plummeted from approximately 45 million copies to significantly lower numbers that many in the industry never thought possible. This decline, combined with reduced advertising revenues and rising distribution costs, has led to closures of several publications and forced others into severe financial trouble. These challenges are compounded by an overall decrease in newspaper subscribers, further threatening the survival of traditional media in South Africa.

"The issues we face in the digital era—excess print, skyrocketing distribution and transport costs, dwindling newspaper subscribers, and reduced advertising budgets—have all taken their toll," said Morolong. "These developments have left publishers with no choice but to shut down or turn into loss-making enterprises. But we must not despair; we are a nation that works together to find common solutions."

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the critical role that the media plays in a democratic society. He stated that government remains deeply committed to ensuring the media's survival and transformation, given its role in education and keeping society informed. However, he also made it clear that any future government support would be contingent upon the industry’s willingness to embrace change and transformation.

“You can’t expect government to keep supporting an industry that does not want to change,” Morolong said. “While you are running a business, you are also running an institution that has a moral obligation to keep society informed. We want to support you because of your essential role in education and informing society, but there needs to be a concerted effort on your part to transform and modernize.”

The transformation of media ownership has become a key issue, as many within the sector remain concerned that the industry is not fully representative of the country’s demographic diversity. The Steering Committee is tasked with developing a report that will include wide-ranging proposals aimed at shifting media ownership patterns and ensuring that the industry better reflects the social, cultural, and economic realities of South Africa.

The committee consists of media executives from both print and digital media companies, industry bodies like the Association of Independent Publishers, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), and the Press Council. These stakeholders are actively working to create a clear path forward to navigate the changing landscape of South African media.

As the country’s media industry faces these pressing challenges, Morolong’s message to the Steering Committee was clear: without a commitment to transformation, the sector will continue to struggle, but with collective efforts, South Africa’s media landscape can be revitalized and better equipped to serve its people. The Deputy Minister stressed that government investment and a unified approach are crucial to ensuring the sector's future viability, and the country’s media continues to play a vital role in democracy and public life.