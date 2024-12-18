Left Menu

Germany Blocks UniCredit's Overtures to Commerzbank: A Financial Standoff

Germany has rejected UniCredit's move to increase its stake in Commerzbank as an 'uncoordinated and unfriendly approach'. This strong rebuke comes amidst concerns about the Italian bank’s growing influence in Germany’s second-largest listed lender. UniCredit currently holds 28% of Commerzbank through derivatives.

Germany has firmly rejected UniCredit's latest move to raise its stake in Commerzbank, criticizing the Italian bank's actions as an 'uncoordinated and unfriendly approach'. The development highlights Berlin's discomfort with UniCredit's increasing influence over Germany's second-largest listed lender.

UniCredit's position in Commerzbank has grown to 28% through the use of derivatives, marking a significant increase since it became the largest private investor in September. This strategic move was criticized by the German government, which described it as contradictory to UniCredit's previous statements of inaction before Berlin's new government took office.

The Italian bank's strategy involves discreetly purchasing derivatives convertible into shares, awaiting European Central Bank clearance to potentially own 29.9% of Commerzbank. Despite German federal elections looming, Berlin faces limited options to counter the move, signaling a tense financial standoff.

