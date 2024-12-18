Empowering Rural India: Strengthening the MGNREGS

In a significant move to bolster rural employment, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a strategic meeting focused on enhancing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The session, described as a 'Brainstorming' initiative, drew participants from twenty states, including MGNREGS workers, social organization representatives, and government officials.

This high-profile discussion also saw the presence of State Ministers Kamlesh Paswan, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, and other key officials. Various representatives put forward their suggestions on optimizing this pivotal scheme. Chouhan emphasized the importance of MGNREGS not merely as an employment initiative but as a stabilizing and empowering force in rural India.

Chouhan highlighted the importance of utilizing allocated funds efficiently to achieve the scheme's objectives. He also stressed open communication with stakeholders to develop effective ground-level plans. The scheme has provided employment to over 6.7 crore workers from five crore families this fiscal year, with more than half of the beneficiaries being women.

(With inputs from agencies.)