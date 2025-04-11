Ludvig Aberg's Stellar Return to Augusta: A Masterclass in Patience

Ludvig Aberg made an impressive return to Augusta National, showing significant growth since his runner-up finish in the Masters the previous year. On Thursday, Aberg strategically navigated the course, using his year-long learning to finish the opening round in a promising shared second position.

The Swedish golfer, only 25, posted a four-under-par 68, marked by four birdies on the back nine. Despite facing a minor setback on the par-three fourth hole, where he two-putted from six feet, Aberg's perseverance and calculated shots elevated him close to leader Justin Rose.

Reflecting on his strategy, Aberg emphasized patience and disciplined play as key elements of success at Augusta. He noted the importance of experience in managing challenging shots and choosing a conservative approach over aggression. This thoughtful playstyle has seen him achieve strong scores over his first five rounds at the historic course.

