Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast

A Navy craft, on engine trials, crashed into a passenger ferry, the Neel Kamal, near Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to a tragic loss of life. The collision occurred around 4 pm off Karanja, with the ferry en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The Indian Navy swiftly launched search and rescue efforts, deploying four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, and collaborating with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Ninety-nine people were successfully rescued and transferred to local hospitals for medical attention.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed 13 deaths, including Navy personnel and civilians. Rescue operations continue, with financial assistance pledged to the victims' families by the Chief Minister.

