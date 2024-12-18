Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast

A tragic accident off the Mumbai coast resulted in 13 fatalities and 99 rescues when a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry. The incident involved coordinated rescue operations by the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police. Survivors were evacuated to local jetties and hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:24 IST
Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navy craft, on engine trials, crashed into a passenger ferry, the Neel Kamal, near Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to a tragic loss of life. The collision occurred around 4 pm off Karanja, with the ferry en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The Indian Navy swiftly launched search and rescue efforts, deploying four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, and collaborating with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Ninety-nine people were successfully rescued and transferred to local hospitals for medical attention.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed 13 deaths, including Navy personnel and civilians. Rescue operations continue, with financial assistance pledged to the victims' families by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

