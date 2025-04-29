Left Menu

BSF Nabs Immigrants and Traffickers in Tripura

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two suspected traffickers were caught at a railway station in Tripura. BSF personnel acted on a tip-off to make the arrests as the group tried to board a train. Additionally, a man wanted for human trafficking, Jakir Ali, was arrested in Sepahijala.

29-04-2025
  Country:
  • India

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two suspected traffickers were apprehended at a railway station in Tripura's Khowai district on Tuesday, according to a BSF officer.

BSF personnel were acting on a tip-off when they made the arrests at Teliamura railway station as the group attempted to board an Agartala-Silchar train.

The Bangladeshis are from Sylhet district, while the Indian suspects hail from Khowai and Assam's Silchar. Legal proceedings will follow, and police have also nabbed Jakir Ali, linked to multiple human trafficking cases, from Sepahijala district.

