SA and Mozambique Strengthen Ties to Address Post-Election Trade Disruptions

South Africa and Mozambique have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic channels and bilateral cooperation to minimize disruptions to trade and supply chains caused by ongoing post-election unrest in Mozambique.

The unrest stems from the 9 October elections, where Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo secured over 71% of the vote, enabling the ruling party to extend its 49-year tenure. Protests, led predominantly by young people contesting the results, began in late October in Maputo, escalating into violent clashes with the police that have resulted in at least 18 deaths, according to Human Rights Watch.

These protests have significantly impacted operations near the Mozambique-South Africa border, particularly at the Lebombo port of entry, leading to temporary suspensions of border activities.

Lebombo Border Operations Restored

In its latest update, the Border Management Authority (BMA) reported that operations at the Lebombo port of entry are now running smoothly. Increased holiday traffic is being efficiently managed, ensuring seamless movement of goods and travelers in both directions.

“Cargo processing on both arrival and departure continues as normal, with efficient facilitation ensuring uninterrupted trade flows,” the BMA stated.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

In light of the disruptions, South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and Mozambican Minister Pascoal Ronda convened a joint inter-ministerial meeting in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration to address the challenges posed by the unrest.

“This meeting between friendly neighboring countries reflects the strong bilateral cooperation that exists. It was held in a constructive and cordial manner, emphasizing the shared commitment to minimizing trade disruptions,” read a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

Agreements and Action Plans

The Ministers outlined a series of initiatives to address border disruptions and safeguard trade, including:

Frequent Diplomatic Engagements: Establishing enhanced channels for continuous dialogue to respond to challenges in real-time. Alternative Trade Routes: Identifying alternative transport routes to ensure trade continuity. Infrastructure Security: Strengthening the protection of infrastructure critical for trade facilitation. Joint Technical Team: Forming a collaborative team to implement resolutions from the meeting, focusing on mitigating disruptions and addressing port infrastructure challenges.

The Ministers emphasized that disruptions have negatively impacted both economies, hindering cross-border value chains and regional integration. Many companies have suffered significant financial losses, with potential threats to food and energy security if the unrest continues.

Economic and Security Concerns

The Ministers noted the importance of safeguarding bilateral trade, a critical driver of economic stability in the region. They acknowledged the financial strain on businesses and the broader implications for food and energy security, stressing the urgency of collaborative measures to ensure minimal disruption to supply chains.

Commendation for On-Ground Efforts

Both Ministers commended the proactive efforts of senior officials from various departments and agencies on both sides for mitigating the disruptions. They also reaffirmed their commitment to improving the efficiency and infrastructure of border posts, with a particular focus on Lebombo and Ressano Garcia, a critical gateway for trade between the two countries.

Way Forward

The Ministers pledged to expedite the implementation of these initiatives, underscoring their shared vision for a stable, integrated, and economically prosperous region. Collaborative actions, including stakeholder engagement with businesses, will be prioritized to limit the long-term impacts of current challenges.

This renewed commitment to diplomacy and cooperation marks a critical step in addressing the immediate challenges posed by Mozambique’s post-election unrest while setting a foundation for resilient and sustainable regional trade in the future.