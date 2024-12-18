Heroic Rescue: CISF Saves 56 from Mid-Sea Tragedy
CISF jawans executed a swift rescue, saving 56 individuals after a ferry collided with a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast. Despite their efforts, 13 lives were lost in the tragedy. Collaborative operations involved the Navy, Coast Guard, and Mumbai Port Trust in this critical emergency response.
In a dramatic mid-sea rescue, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) demonstrated quick coordination and bravery by saving 56 individuals from a ferry accident off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. The tragedy, which involved a collision with a Navy craft, unfortunately resulted in 13 fatalities.
The incident occurred approximately 6 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Butcher Island, as CISF personnel, in their patrolling boat, rushed to the scene. Working alongside the Navy, Mumbai Port Trust, Coast Guard, and Coastal Police, they managed to rescue the majority of those onboard.
A Navy vessel lost control during engine trials, colliding with the ferry Neel Kamal, which was en route from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Search operations continue for missing passengers, highlighting the coordinated efforts in this catastrophic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
