Senator Accuses Trump of Legal Violation in TikTok Deadline Extension

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has raised legal concerns over President Donald Trump's recent decision regarding TikTok. On Monday, Warner stated that Trump's move to extend the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to divest its U.S. assets breaches the law.

Warner elaborated that the reported deal under review falls short of eliminating ByteDance's sway over TikTok's U.S. operations. He emphasized that the arrangement permits ByteDance not only to keep a significant equity stake in the divested entity but also to actively participate in its technology development and maintenance.

Warner's critique underscores ongoing tensions surrounding national security, data privacy, and foreign influence in U.S. tech operations, highlighting crucial legal and operational challenges.

