Left Menu

Senator Accuses Trump of Legal Violation in TikTok Deadline Extension

Senator Mark Warner criticized President Donald Trump's extension of a deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, claiming it violates the law. Warner argued the potential deal under consideration would allow ByteDance to maintain significant influence over TikTok, contravening legal requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 03:45 IST
Senator Accuses Trump of Legal Violation in TikTok Deadline Extension
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has raised legal concerns over President Donald Trump's recent decision regarding TikTok. On Monday, Warner stated that Trump's move to extend the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to divest its U.S. assets breaches the law.

Warner elaborated that the reported deal under review falls short of eliminating ByteDance's sway over TikTok's U.S. operations. He emphasized that the arrangement permits ByteDance not only to keep a significant equity stake in the divested entity but also to actively participate in its technology development and maintenance.

Warner's critique underscores ongoing tensions surrounding national security, data privacy, and foreign influence in U.S. tech operations, highlighting crucial legal and operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025