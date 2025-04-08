Trump Endorses Senate's Budget Plan for Historic Reforms

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of a budget plan approved by the Senate. The plan has been touted as comprehensive, addressing several major priorities.

According to a statement posted on social media by Trump, the bill includes elements essential for fortifying the nation's borders, instituting historic spending cuts, and making tax reductions permanent.

This endorsement by the President underscores his administration's emphasis on achieving significant fiscal reforms and the prioritization of border security and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)