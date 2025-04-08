Trump Endorses Senate's Budget Plan for Historic Reforms
President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed a budget plan passed by the Senate, highlighting that it encompasses key elements such as border security, significant spending cuts, and the permanence of tax cuts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 03:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of a budget plan approved by the Senate. The plan has been touted as comprehensive, addressing several major priorities.
According to a statement posted on social media by Trump, the bill includes elements essential for fortifying the nation's borders, instituting historic spending cuts, and making tax reductions permanent.
This endorsement by the President underscores his administration's emphasis on achieving significant fiscal reforms and the prioritization of border security and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's New Fiscal Strategy: Tax Cuts and Economic Resilience
Australia's Surprise Tax Cuts: A Strategy for Election Success
Rachel Reeves' Spending Cuts: Balancing Britain's Finances Amid Global Uncertainty
US Republicans' Gamble: Balancing Trump's Tax Cuts, Debt, and Medicaid Dilemma
Musk says $1 trillion in US spending cuts possible without touching services