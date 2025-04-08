Senator Warner Criticizes TikTok Divestment Deal

In a striking move, top Democrat Senator Mark Warner has expressed his disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision to extend the deadline for China-based company ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets of the popular short video app, TikTok.

Warner pointed out that the potential deal under discussion would not satisfy legal criteria aimed at removing ByteDance's control over TikTok's U.S. operations, arguing that it leaves room for ByteDance to retain a stake and involvement in technology development.

The Senator underscored that such an arrangement would allow ByteDance to maintain a significant equity share in the divested entity and command an active role in technological advancements and maintenance, raising concerns over compliance with national security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)