Left Menu

Senator Warner Criticizes TikTok Divestment Deal

Senator Mark Warner criticized President Trump's decision to extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. Warner argues that the proposed deal fails to eliminate ByteDance's influence over TikTok’s U.S. operations, allowing for retained equity and active roles in technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 03:58 IST
Senator Warner Criticizes TikTok Divestment Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking move, top Democrat Senator Mark Warner has expressed his disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision to extend the deadline for China-based company ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets of the popular short video app, TikTok.

Warner pointed out that the potential deal under discussion would not satisfy legal criteria aimed at removing ByteDance's control over TikTok's U.S. operations, arguing that it leaves room for ByteDance to retain a stake and involvement in technology development.

The Senator underscored that such an arrangement would allow ByteDance to maintain a significant equity share in the divested entity and command an active role in technological advancements and maintenance, raising concerns over compliance with national security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025