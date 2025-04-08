Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover and Displacement Proposal
President Donald Trump's proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza and potential displacement of Palestinians has drawn global condemnation. The plan involves relocating Palestinians to neighboring countries and rebuilding Gaza, dismissing the Palestinians' right of return. Key figures and nations have strongly opposed the proposal.
President Donald Trump has sparked international controversy with his proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza and the permanent displacement of Palestinians from the enclave. The plan has faced condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, the U.N., and rights experts, who have labeled it as "ethnic cleansing."
Originally suggested on January 25, shortly after taking office, Trump's proposal includes relocating Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt. Despite rejection from these nations, Trump reiterated this plan multiple times, stressing its necessity due to Gaza's dire humanitarian situation following Israeli military actions.
Trump's proposal also suggests U.S. responsibility over Gaza, involving potential troop deployment and resettlement funding. However, top aides later softened his statements, suggesting temporary relocation instead. Trump's stance opposes Palestinian right of return, aiming for permanent resettlement despite broad international opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
