Left Menu

Sri Lanka Lifts Vehicle Import Ban Amidst Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has lifted its vehicle import ban, originally implemented in 2020 to protect foreign exchange reserves amid the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 economic downturn. Public vehicle imports are now permitted, and private vehicle imports are set to begin in 2025, under strict regulations to preserve foreign reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:08 IST
Sri Lanka Lifts Vehicle Import Ban Amidst Economic Recovery
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is set to lift its vehicle import ban, initially imposed in 2020 to alleviate pressure on its foreign exchange reserves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a government gazette, the importation of public transport vehicles will resume, marking the first such imports allowed since early 2020.

The nation's Ministry of Finance stated that the policy aimed to ease pressure on forex reserves during the economic downturn. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced vehicle imports for private use will commence in February 2025, but with regulations to bolster the nation’s reserves.

Vehicle importers are required to sell imports within three months or face a three per cent fee. The importers' association, having lobbied extensively for this change, welcomed the decision. The IMF's conditions for a bailout include building forex reserves, with vehicle imports serving as a potential source of revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024