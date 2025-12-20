HarperCollins UK Drops Bestselling Author David Walliams Amid Harassment Allegations

David Walliams, a well-known British children's author, was removed from HarperCollins UK's publishing roster after allegations of harassment came to light. The claims, involving junior female employees, prompted an investigation by the publishing house.

The decision to drop Walliams was made under the new leadership of CEO Kate Elton, who took over in October. HarperCollins UK highlighted its dedication to employee wellbeing and stated that their processes for handling such matters prioritize privacy.

Despite multiple inquiries, representatives for Walliams did not respond for comments. Walliams, also recognized for his television work with comedian Matt Lucas, has a significant literary impact, with over 60 million book sales worldwide.

