Left Menu

HarperCollins UK Drops Bestselling Author David Walliams Amid Harassment Allegations

David Walliams, a prominent British children's author, was dropped by HarperCollins UK following claims of harassment towards junior female employees. The publisher investigated the allegations and reportedly made a payoff to one of the accusers. HarperCollins emphasizes its commitment to employee wellbeing and maintains confidentiality on internal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:55 IST
HarperCollins UK Drops Bestselling Author David Walliams Amid Harassment Allegations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

David Walliams, a well-known British children's author, was removed from HarperCollins UK's publishing roster after allegations of harassment came to light. The claims, involving junior female employees, prompted an investigation by the publishing house.

The decision to drop Walliams was made under the new leadership of CEO Kate Elton, who took over in October. HarperCollins UK highlighted its dedication to employee wellbeing and stated that their processes for handling such matters prioritize privacy.

Despite multiple inquiries, representatives for Walliams did not respond for comments. Walliams, also recognized for his television work with comedian Matt Lucas, has a significant literary impact, with over 60 million book sales worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025