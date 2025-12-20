Left Menu

Uttarakhand Court Addresses Environmental Concerns Over Road Expansion

The Uttarakhand High Court examines a case involving the proposed felling of 4,400 trees for a road project in Rishikesh, amid concerns over its impact on an elephant corridor. The court has urged stakeholders to find a resolution and will review the matter further on December 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court is delving into environmental concerns surrounding the planned felling of approximately 4,400 trees as part of a four-lane road development by the NHAI in Rishikesh.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, instructed governmental bodies and the NHAI to convene and propose solutions before the court's next session scheduled for December 30.

This case, initiated by Dehradun resident Reenu Pal, involves apprehensions about potential disruptions to an elephant corridor, vital for wildlife movement, amid ongoing debates on ensuring environmental safeguards during infrastructural developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

