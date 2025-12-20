Uttarakhand Court Addresses Environmental Concerns Over Road Expansion

The Uttarakhand High Court is delving into environmental concerns surrounding the planned felling of approximately 4,400 trees as part of a four-lane road development by the NHAI in Rishikesh.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, instructed governmental bodies and the NHAI to convene and propose solutions before the court's next session scheduled for December 30.

This case, initiated by Dehradun resident Reenu Pal, involves apprehensions about potential disruptions to an elephant corridor, vital for wildlife movement, amid ongoing debates on ensuring environmental safeguards during infrastructural developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)