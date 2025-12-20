Uttarakhand Court Addresses Environmental Concerns Over Road Expansion
The Uttarakhand High Court examines a case involving the proposed felling of 4,400 trees for a road project in Rishikesh, amid concerns over its impact on an elephant corridor. The court has urged stakeholders to find a resolution and will review the matter further on December 30.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court is delving into environmental concerns surrounding the planned felling of approximately 4,400 trees as part of a four-lane road development by the NHAI in Rishikesh.
The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, instructed governmental bodies and the NHAI to convene and propose solutions before the court's next session scheduled for December 30.
This case, initiated by Dehradun resident Reenu Pal, involves apprehensions about potential disruptions to an elephant corridor, vital for wildlife movement, amid ongoing debates on ensuring environmental safeguards during infrastructural developments.
