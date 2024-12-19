Indian Real Estate Soars with $4.15 Billion PE Investments in 2024

Indian real estate emerged as a lucrative investment sector in 2024, attracting $4.15 billion in private equity investments, a 32% increase from the previous year, according to Knight Frank India.

The warehousing segment dominated, absorbing 45% of the total investments, driven significantly by the growth of e-commerce and third-party logistics. Next were the residential and office sectors, gathering 28% and 26% respectively.

Mumbai was recognized as the prime investment destination, with UAE investors contributing 42% of the total capital flow, underlining the growing global interest in India's economic stability and growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)