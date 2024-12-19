Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Soars with $4.15 Billion PE Investments in 2024

India's real estate sector attracted $4.15 billion in private equity investments in 2024, marking a 32% annual growth. The warehousing sector led, capturing 45% of investments, followed by residential at 28% and office at 26%. Mumbai was the top investment destination, mostly funded by UAE investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:35 IST
Indian Real Estate Soars with $4.15 Billion PE Investments in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian real estate emerged as a lucrative investment sector in 2024, attracting $4.15 billion in private equity investments, a 32% increase from the previous year, according to Knight Frank India.

The warehousing segment dominated, absorbing 45% of the total investments, driven significantly by the growth of e-commerce and third-party logistics. Next were the residential and office sectors, gathering 28% and 26% respectively.

Mumbai was recognized as the prime investment destination, with UAE investors contributing 42% of the total capital flow, underlining the growing global interest in India's economic stability and growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024