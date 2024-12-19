Indian Real Estate Soars with $4.15 Billion PE Investments in 2024
India's real estate sector attracted $4.15 billion in private equity investments in 2024, marking a 32% annual growth. The warehousing sector led, capturing 45% of investments, followed by residential at 28% and office at 26%. Mumbai was the top investment destination, mostly funded by UAE investors.
- Country:
- India
Indian real estate emerged as a lucrative investment sector in 2024, attracting $4.15 billion in private equity investments, a 32% increase from the previous year, according to Knight Frank India.
The warehousing segment dominated, absorbing 45% of the total investments, driven significantly by the growth of e-commerce and third-party logistics. Next were the residential and office sectors, gathering 28% and 26% respectively.
Mumbai was recognized as the prime investment destination, with UAE investors contributing 42% of the total capital flow, underlining the growing global interest in India's economic stability and growth prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)